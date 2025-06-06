Boston College Football Hosting Field Of Dreams Event With Beautiful Lives Project
The Boston College Eagles football program has added a special event to its summer schedule.
The program is partnering with the Beautiful Lives Project to host a Field of Dreams event at Fish Field House on Wednesday, June 11.
The program announced the event in an official press release on Friday morning.
According to the press release by Boston College Athletics, the goal of the event is to give individuals with disabilities the chance to meet the players and coaches, learn fundamentals of the game, and run drills.
The Beautiful Lives Project is an organization based out of Huntington, N.Y., that aims to give people with disabilities the chance to participate in events and have opportunities that they might not have been able to experience.
“We know there is an amazing feeling that comes with helping people realize a goal. We believe that when we stop focusing on disabilities and abilities, we start to see what we’re ABLE to achieve and what we’re ABLE to offer someone else. We are all ABLE to power what’s possABLE today and we are all capABLE of improving the quality of life for future generations.
“Beautiful Lives Project creates immersive events aimed at defeating isolation within the disabled community and sparking deeper conversations about the value of integrating individuals with disabilities into the workforce. We work with companies, sports teams and community organizations to host custom events to help to defeat isolation today, break down social biases tomorrow, and generate long-term actions that will create a better quality of life for people with disabilities and special needs in the future. We invite individuals with disabilities of all ages to participate in our free community events,” said Beautiful Lives Project on its website.
The event with Boston College is one of three on the calendar for the month of June. It is also doing a Field of Dreams event with Central Connecticut State on June 17 and the Evansville Otters on June 30.