Boston College Football Injury Report: What Stands Out Ahead of Virginia Tech?

While the ACC’s student-athlete availability reports, which the conference introduced last season, aim at putting together an accurate injury report for every league matchup of the season for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball, they often aren’t the most telling of where players who are listed on them actually stand — especially in football.

Coaches want every possible advantage they can get before game day arrives, so handing out information on which of their players could or could not play is somewhat of an immediate disadvantage, because it lets the other team plan accordingly, and personnel is everything in football.

With that being said, there is still obviously some truth to them.

In the latest student-athlete availability report for Boston College football’s first conference game of the season, which is against Virginia Tech on Saturday in the wake of an impending Nor’easter that could bring heavy winds and sideways rain to Chestnut Hill, Mass., the Eagles have a relatively high number of injuries entering the contest, the majority of which are categorized as fully “out.”

The players in that category who were just recently injured would be tight ends Brady Clough and Bryce Lewis, defensive back Cameron Martinez, linebackers Bodie Kahoun and Justin Medlock, and defensive tackle Chris Marable Jr., all of whom played in BC’s first two games of the year before sitting out against Maine last Saturday.

ACC Student-Athlete Availability Reporting

Now in the “doubtful” category is defensive back Syair Torrence, who is slowly making his return from a season-ending injury he sustained just two games into his redshirt-freshman campaign last year.

Last Saturday, Torrence forced a fumble on the opening kickoff against the Black Bears, but he wasn’t featured much outside of the special-teams unit, which BC head coach Bill O’Brien addressed after Thursday’s practice.

“It’s all about health,” O’Brien said of the reason he played mostly on special teams. “He’s one of our best players. It has nothing to do with anything other than his health. Whether it was coming back from the knee, which was a serious knee injury, or some soft-tissue stuff he’s dealing with. But yeah, once he’s really 100 percent healthy, he’ll [be out there]. He practiced today, so we’ll see how it goes for Saturday.”

On the bright side, defensive end Kris Jones — one of the best pass rushers on the team — is listed as “questionable,” and defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi is in the “probably” category. Nwosisi made his season debut last week against Maine and totaled three tackles and two quarterback hits, so his availability is quite massive.

What’s more? Running back Bo MacCormack III and defensive tackle Micah Amedee, both of whom see the field regularly on their respective sides, are now completely off the injury report after initially being listed on it earlier this week.

In fact, both players spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice, further cementing their chances of playing on Saturday.

Last week, Amedee notched a sack and a career-high six tackles, but MacCormack, the second-string running back, was dealing with a shoulder injury.

“I feel good, I feel good to go,” MacCormack said Thursday. “You know, we’ve had a good week of practice, so I’m ready to go. I’m ready for Saturday.”

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