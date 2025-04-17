Boston College Football Picks Up Linebacker Out of Transfer Portal
Boston College football has added another addition to its roster out of the transfer portal.
Former Wisconsin-Platteville linebacker Will Straka is headed to Chestnut Hill.
The junior made the announcement via social media on Thursday afternoon.
“Excited to announce I will be using my final year of eligibility at @BCFootball,” said Straka via X. “Grateful for my time at @UWPlattFootball.”
The Mineral Point, Wis., native spent three seasons with the Pioneers. During that time, he appeared in 27 games and tallied 99 total tackles (57 solo and 42 assisted), 13.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception.
In his 2024 campaign, he earned All-WIAC First Team Defense, CSC Academic All-District, and two-time WIAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Last year, Straka led the team in solo tackles (45), assisted tackles (35), total tackles (80), tackles per game (7.3), tied for the most tackles for loss (11), and fourth in sacks (3).
Straka is the first player to join the Eagles during the spring transfer portal window.
Straka joins former Princeton offensive lineman Tommy Matheson, former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan and tight end Ty Lockwood, former Brown defensive lineman Michael Bumpus Jr., former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Merrimack EDGE Favor Bate and offensive lineman Amir Johnson, former Valparaiso EDGE Onye Nwosisi, former Elon defensive lineman Chuck Nnaeto, former FAU tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins in joining the Eagles this offseason.
Wisconsin-Platteville is a DIII program in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Last season, the Pioneers went 9-2 overall, 6-1 in conference play, and made it to the second round of the NCAA Championships where they lost to Wartburg 19-14.