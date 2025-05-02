Boston College Football Lands West Virginia Defensive Lineman Transfer
The Boston College football team has picked up another player out of the transfer portal.
West Virginia defensive lineman transfer Makai Byerson has committed to Boston College.
He shared his decision to join the Eagles late Thursday night on social media.
Last season with the Mountaineers, Byerson saw time in one game, West Virginia’s Sept. 7 49-14 win over UAlbany where he recorded an assisted tackle. He also redshirted during the season.
He announced that he was entering the transfer portal on April 15 in a social media post.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the blessings, guidance, and strength he has given me throughout my journey,” said Byerson via X. “I also want to thank West Virginia for many lessons and the opportunity, but with that said I am entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left. Thank you Mountaineer Nation.”
The Midlothian, Va., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2024 that ranked No. 939 nationally, No. 64 in EDGEs, and No. 18 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
Byerson chose West Virginia over Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, and more.
He committed to the Mountaineers on June 30, 2023, and signed with the program during Early Signing Day on Dec. 20.
Byerson is one of multiple players the Eagles have added to their roster during the spring window of the transfer portal.
He joins former Michigan linebacker Jason Hewlett, former Wake Forest defensive lineman Chris Marable Jr., and former Wisconsin-Platteville linebacker Will Straka.