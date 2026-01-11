Tennessee State OL Transfer With Massive Frame Commits to Boston College Football

The Boston College football program received a commitment from Tennessee State transfer offensive tackle Vegeur Jean Jumeau, a Nashville, Tenn., native who boasts a 6-foot-8, 288-pound frame, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.

Jumeau, who was rated a three-star transfer prospect by 247, confirmed the report by reposting Trieu’s announcement on X.

Boston College gets a commitment from Tennessee State OT transfer Veguer Jean Jumeau.



6'8, 288 with huge upside for the Eagles.https://t.co/rMMkcoHA7g pic.twitter.com/bmQgEd10lk — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 11, 2026

After his redshirt-freshman campaign in 2025, Jumeau entered the portal on Jan. 2 and considered transferring to programs such as Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State, according to Trieu, before ultimately landing at BC.

“Boston College has the pipeline set for every athlete’s dream,” Jumeau told Trieu. “Everyone there is on the right track as far as winning and turning the program into a powerhouse. I believe the coaches at BC and myself have the same vision.”

The Hillsboro High School product started every game last season for the Tigers at left tackle.

Prior to his collegiate career, at Hillsboro, Jumeau earned All-State, All-Region, and All-Metro honors, including the William Hume Award, presented to student-athletes in Nashville who show leadership on and off the field, as well as a commitment to academic excellence.

“[There] is also so much pro football experience, years, and wisdom in that building [at BC],” Jumeau said. “They all have seen what it takes to get to that next level. Also, the education there is top tier. Not everyone can say they graduated from Boston College, which is what I plan to do.”

The transfer portal will stay open until Friday, Jan. 16.

