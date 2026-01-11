Tennessee State OL Transfer With Massive Frame Commits to Boston College Football
The Boston College football program received a commitment from Tennessee State transfer offensive tackle Vegeur Jean Jumeau, a Nashville, Tenn., native who boasts a 6-foot-8, 288-pound frame, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.
Jumeau, who was rated a three-star transfer prospect by 247, confirmed the report by reposting Trieu’s announcement on X.
After his redshirt-freshman campaign in 2025, Jumeau entered the portal on Jan. 2 and considered transferring to programs such as Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State, according to Trieu, before ultimately landing at BC.
“Boston College has the pipeline set for every athlete’s dream,” Jumeau told Trieu. “Everyone there is on the right track as far as winning and turning the program into a powerhouse. I believe the coaches at BC and myself have the same vision.”
The Hillsboro High School product started every game last season for the Tigers at left tackle.
Prior to his collegiate career, at Hillsboro, Jumeau earned All-State, All-Region, and All-Metro honors, including the William Hume Award, presented to student-athletes in Nashville who show leadership on and off the field, as well as a commitment to academic excellence.
“[There] is also so much pro football experience, years, and wisdom in that building [at BC],” Jumeau said. “They all have seen what it takes to get to that next level. Also, the education there is top tier. Not everyone can say they graduated from Boston College, which is what I plan to do.”
The transfer portal will stay open until Friday, Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz