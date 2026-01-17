Three Former Boston College Football Defensive Starters Sign With New Programs

Since Boston College football’s 2025 campaign concluded with a road win over Syracuse on Nov. 29, 2025, the Eagles lost 31 total players to the transfer portal, which opened officially on Jan. 2 and closed Friday at midnight.

In the past 48 hours, three of those players, linebacker Bryce Steele, defensive end Edwin Kolenge, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, committed to a new program.

On Friday, Steele announced on Instagram he was transferring to Troy, while Stoudmire declared on X he committed to Nebraska. On Thursday, Kolenge’s agency confirmed with multiple outlets that he signed with Vanderbilt.

As a redshirt junior in 2025, Kolenge — a Montreal, Quebec, native — played in all 12 games for BC with 10 starts at defensive end. He racked up 31 total tackles, five quarterback hits, and one sack.

He also received the Swede Nelson Award by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston for outstanding sportsmanship, and academic and athletic excellence.

In 2024, Kolenge saw action in nine games on defense and special teams. He made 13 appearances in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, totaling 12 tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack.

Boston College DE Edwin Kolenge has entered the portal with 2 years of eligibility, his agency @thebizofathlete tells ESPN. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Kolenge had 31 tackles and a sack this season, starting 10 games, and 51 career tackles and 3 sacks. pic.twitter.com/iYfhAghWlr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2026

Steele, the Eagles’ 2025 Brian Piccolo Award recipient, was forced to miss all of his junior season in 2023 after recording 51 tackles with 24 solos and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2022 due to a cancer battle that could have ended his career.

It did not, however, and Steele miraculously returned to play in four games in 2024 as a redshirt junior, making eight tackles. Last season, the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year winner made 11 appearances with two starts at linebacker. He garnered 16 tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass break-up, and one quarterback hit.

Stoudmire started all three games he was active for as a redshirt senior in 2025, but he sustained a season-ending injury after the Eagles’ home loss to California on Sept. 27.

He finished the season with only two tackles after accumulating 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries in 2024. Stoudmire was also the last player from BC to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so right before the deadline on Wednesday.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood - Arkansas DB Ashton McShane - Liberty LB Daveon “Bam Crouch - Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge - Vanderbilt WR Reed Harris - Arizona State RB Turbo Richard - Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. - UCLA WR Cedric Lott Jr. - Incarnate Word DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke - Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones - Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan - Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant - Rhode Island WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty - Louisville DE Jayden Fry - Sam Houston DB Omarion Davis - Penn State TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) - UConn LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton - Miami WR Semaj Fleming - App State QB Shaker Reisig - Texas State LB Bryce Steele - Troy RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow - Tulane WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson - Maryland DT Owen Stoudmire - Nebraska

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

