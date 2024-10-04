Boston College Football Players to Watch vs. Virginia
The Boston College Eagles football team (4-1, 1-0 ACC) kicks off its ACC slate on Saturday afternoon with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC).
Both teams have gotten off to a good start to the season and are looking to continue to build on that as conference play kicks into full gear.
Below are three Eagles to watch in the upcoming game.
QB Thomas Castellanos
Castellanos has had an impressive start to his junior campaign. Throughout four games, he’s gone 45-of-70 for 729 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 43 rush attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown. He’s a dual-threat player that has the arm and legs to back up his dominance and is a threat to any defense that comes his way. However, Castellanos is returning from an injury which sidelined him in the Eagles Week 5 game versus Western Kentucky. On Thursday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that he would start this week against the Cavaliers. Although the specific injury and severity was undisclosed, how he performs especially at the start of the game will be something to keep an eye on.
LB Kam Arnold
Arnold is coming off his best game of the season. During the Eagles Week 5 win over Western Kentucky, he tallied 11 total tackles (five solo and solo assisted) as well as one pass defended and one interception. He also has recorded the second-most tackles on the team so far this year. The graduate has been a huge part of the Eagles defensive success this season and has consistently gotten better week by week. With the pace that Arnold is on, he should have another big week against the Cavaliers.
DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Ezeiruaku is coming off a career-best game against Western Kentucky. In the Eagles 21-20 win, the senior tallied 14 total tackles (ten solo and four assisted), three sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Not only does he lead the team in total tackles (33.0), tackles for loss (9.5), and sacks (8.0), but also leads the NCAA in sacks and ranks sixth in tackles for loss. Ezeiruaku has proven to be able to make big plays in critical situations and with the momentum of last week mixed with the start of the Eagles ACC slate, he is expected to have another huge game on Saturday.
The Eagles and Cavaliers square off on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network.