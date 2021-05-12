Locked on Boston College: Previewing the Safeties

Deon Jones, Mike Palmer and more come up in our conversations today on today's show.

On today's show we get into the very early positional previews heading into the 2021 season. To kick off this feature, we are going to look at the safety position.

To start we review the groups 2020 season, which was marked by solid but not remarkable play, and injuries. Deon Jones stepped up as a rock on the defense, while Mike Palmer made a handful of big plays throughout the year.

Now the schedule has turned, and Jones, Palmer and Jahmin Muse are all returning. Jeff Hafley has also added Florida State transfer Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, and this group should be very formidable in 2021. We preview what they could do, and what a measure of success would be.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro