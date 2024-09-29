Boston College Football Receives Votes in Coaches, AP Polls
The Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) football team defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 21-20 on Saturday afternoon after battling back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
The victory was not enough to push the Eagles back into the AP Poll or enter the Coaches Poll, however the team did receive votes in both.
In the Coaches Poll, Boston College received six votes. In the AP Poll, the team received 18 votes which placed it four spots out of a ranking, a one spot drop from the previous week.
Below are the full rankings after five weeks of action.
2024 Coaches Poll Week 6
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points)
- Texas Longhorns (29), 5-0, 1,339
- Alabama Crimson Tide (19), 4-0, 1,330
- Ohio State Buckeyes (7), 4-0, 1,281
- Tennessee Volunteers, 4-0, 1,163
- Georgia Bulldogs, 3-1, 1,153
- Oregon Ducks, 4-0, 1,090
- Penn State Nittany Lions, 4-0, 1,062
- Miami Hurricanes, 5-0, 981
- Missouri Tigers, 4-0, 948
- Michigan Wolverines, 4-1, 792
- Ole Miss Rebels, 4-1, 743
- LSU Tigers, 4-1, 725
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, 702
- Clemson Tigers, 3-1, 671
- USC Trojans, 3-1, 660
- Iowa State Cyclones, 4-0, 500
- Oklahoma Sooners, 4-1, 470
- Utah Utes, 4-1, 408
- BYU Cougars, 5-0, 375
- Kansas State Wildcats, 4-1, 242
- Texas A&M Aggies 4-1, 198
- Louisville Cardinals, 3-1, 197
- UNLV Rebels, 4-0, 180
- Indiana Hoosiers, 5-0, 143
- Illinois Fighting Illini, 4-1, 122
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Oklahoma State.
Others Receiving Votes
Boise State 103; Pittsburgh 51; Arizona 44; Rutgers 35; Iowa 29; James Madison 25; Duke 22; Kentucky 17; Oklahoma State 15; SMU 14; Nebraska 12; Navy 9; Colorado 9; Boston College 6; Army West Point 3; UCF 2; Liberty 2; Tulane 1; South Carolina 1.
2024 AP Poll Week 6
- Alabama Crimson Tide (40), 4-0, 1,549
- Texas Longhorns (19), 5-0, 1,525
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4), 4-0, 1,445
- Tennessee Volunteers, 4-0, 1,356
- Georgia Bulldogs, 3-1, 1,329
- Oregon Ducks, 4-0, 1,216
- Penn State Nittany Lions, 4-0, 1,208
- Miami Hurricanes, 5-0, 1,170
- Missouri Tigers, 4-0, 1,085
- Michigan Wolverines, 4-1, 913
- USC Trojans, 3-1, 854
- Ole Miss Rebels, 4-1, 799
- LSU Tigers, 4-1, 757
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, 748
- Clemson Tigers, 3-1, 694
- Iowa State Cyclones, 4-0, 656
- BYU Cougars, 5-0, 549
- Utah Utes, 4-1, 467
- Oklahoma Sooners, 4-1, 428
- Kansas State Wildcats, 4-1, 398
- Boise State Broncos, 4-1, 253
- Louisville Cardinals, 3-1, 223
- Indiana Hoosiers, 5-0, 172
- Illinois Fighting Illini, 4-1, 169
- UNLV Rebels, 4-0, 122
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.