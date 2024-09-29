BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Receives Votes in Coaches, AP Polls

How many votes did the Eagles get in the polls this week?

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) football team defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 21-20 on Saturday afternoon after battling back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. 

The victory was not enough to push the Eagles back into the AP Poll or enter the Coaches Poll, however the team did receive votes in both. 

In the Coaches Poll, Boston College received six votes. In the AP Poll, the team received 18 votes which placed it four spots out of a ranking, a one spot drop from the previous week.

Below are the full rankings after five weeks of action. 

2024 Coaches Poll Week 6

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points)

  1. Texas Longhorns (29), 5-0, 1,339
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide (19), 4-0, 1,330
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (7), 4-0, 1,281
  4. Tennessee Volunteers, 4-0, 1,163
  5. Georgia Bulldogs, 3-1, 1,153
  6. Oregon Ducks, 4-0, 1,090
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions, 4-0, 1,062
  8. Miami Hurricanes, 5-0, 981
  9. Missouri Tigers, 4-0, 948
  10. Michigan Wolverines, 4-1, 792
  11. Ole Miss Rebels, 4-1, 743
  12. LSU Tigers, 4-1, 725
  13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, 702
  14. Clemson Tigers, 3-1, 671
  15. USC Trojans, 3-1, 660
  16. Iowa State Cyclones, 4-0, 500
  17. Oklahoma Sooners, 4-1, 470
  18. Utah Utes, 4-1, 408
  19. BYU Cougars, 5-0, 375
  20. Kansas State Wildcats, 4-1, 242
  21. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1, 198
  22. Louisville Cardinals, 3-1, 197
  23. UNLV Rebels, 4-0, 180
  24. Indiana Hoosiers, 5-0, 143
  25. Illinois Fighting Illini, 4-1, 122

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Others Receiving Votes

Boise State 103; Pittsburgh 51; Arizona 44; Rutgers 35; Iowa 29; James Madison 25; Duke 22; Kentucky 17; Oklahoma State 15; SMU 14; Nebraska 12; Navy 9; Colorado 9; Boston College 6; Army West Point 3; UCF 2; Liberty 2; Tulane 1; South Carolina 1.

2024 AP Poll Week 6

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide (40), 4-0, 1,549
  2. Texas Longhorns (19), 5-0, 1,525
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (4), 4-0, 1,445
  4. Tennessee Volunteers, 4-0, 1,356
  5. Georgia Bulldogs, 3-1, 1,329
  6. Oregon Ducks, 4-0, 1,216
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions, 4-0, 1,208
  8. Miami Hurricanes, 5-0, 1,170
  9. Missouri Tigers, 4-0, 1,085
  10. Michigan Wolverines, 4-1, 913
  11. USC Trojans, 3-1, 854
  12. Ole Miss Rebels, 4-1, 799
  13. LSU Tigers, 4-1, 757
  14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, 748
  15. Clemson Tigers, 3-1, 694
  16. Iowa State Cyclones, 4-0, 656
  17. BYU Cougars, 5-0, 549
  18. Utah Utes, 4-1, 467
  19. Oklahoma Sooners, 4-1, 428
  20. Kansas State Wildcats, 4-1, 398
  21. Boise State Broncos, 4-1, 253
  22. Louisville Cardinals, 3-1, 223
  23. Indiana Hoosiers, 5-0, 172
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini, 4-1, 169
  25. UNLV Rebels, 4-0, 122

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.

Published
