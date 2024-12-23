BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Pinstripe Bowl

The Eagles wrap up their season at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Kim Rankin

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) hands the ball off to running back Kye Robichaux (5) during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team wraps up its season on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. 

On Monday, the program released the official depth chart for the game which featured the removal of players who have entered the transfer portal as well as injury removals and opt outs.

Below is the official depth chart for the upcoming matchup. 

Offense

Left Tackle:

Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Left Guard: 

Logan Taylor
Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke

Center: 

Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse

Right Guard: 

Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess

Right Tackle: 

Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Quarterback: 

Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson

Running Back: 

Kye Robichaux
Treshaun Ward
Jordan McDonald
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard

Tight End: 

Kamari Morales
Jeremiah Franklin
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill

Wide Receiver: 

Reed Harris
Jaedn Skeete
Jay Brunelle

Wide Receiver: 

Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson

Wide Receiver: 

Dino Tomlin
Johnathan Montague
Ismael Zamor

Defense

Defensive End: 

Quintayvious Hutchins
Neto Okpala
Jayzen Flint

Defensive Tackle: 

Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams

Defensive Tackle: 

George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Ty Clemons

Defensive End: 

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edwin Kolenge
Josiah Griffin

Linebacker: 

Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa

Linebacker: 

Daveon Crouch
Bryce Steele

Nickelback: 

Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Charlie Comella

Cornerback: 

Max Tucker
Isaiah Farris

Cornerback: 

Ashton McShane
Isaiah Farris

Free Safety: 

Carter Davis
Omar Thornton
Victor Nelson

Strong Safety: 

KP Price
Omar Thornton

Special Teams

Long Snapper: 

Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni

Punter: 

Liam Connor or Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone 

Kicker: 

Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone

Punt Returner: 

Isaiah Farris
Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

Kick Returner: 

Johnathan Montague
Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

Kim Rankin
