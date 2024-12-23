Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team wraps up its season on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
On Monday, the program released the official depth chart for the game which featured the removal of players who have entered the transfer portal as well as injury removals and opt outs.
Below is the official depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
Offense
Left Tackle:
Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Left Guard:
Logan Taylor
Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke
Center:
Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse
Right Guard:
Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess
Right Tackle:
Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Quarterback:
Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson
Running Back:
Kye Robichaux
Treshaun Ward
Jordan McDonald
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard
Tight End:
Kamari Morales
Jeremiah Franklin
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill
Wide Receiver:
Reed Harris
Jaedn Skeete
Jay Brunelle
Wide Receiver:
Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson
Wide Receiver:
Dino Tomlin
Johnathan Montague
Ismael Zamor
Defense
Defensive End:
Quintayvious Hutchins
Neto Okpala
Jayzen Flint
Defensive Tackle:
Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams
Defensive Tackle:
George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Ty Clemons
Defensive End:
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edwin Kolenge
Josiah Griffin
Linebacker:
Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa
Linebacker:
Daveon Crouch
Bryce Steele
Nickelback:
Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Charlie Comella
Cornerback:
Max Tucker
Isaiah Farris
Cornerback:
Ashton McShane
Isaiah Farris
Free Safety:
Carter Davis
Omar Thornton
Victor Nelson
Strong Safety:
KP Price
Omar Thornton
Special Teams
Long Snapper:
Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni
Punter:
Liam Connor or Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone
Kicker:
Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone
Punt Returner:
Isaiah Farris
Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
Kick Returner:
Johnathan Montague
Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
