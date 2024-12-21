Former Boston College Football Wide Receiver Transfers to Kansas State
Former Boston College Eagles football wide receiver Jerand Bradley is transferring to Kansas State.
The redshirt junior spent one season with the Eagles where he appeared in nine games and tallied six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Most notably, he scored the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown in Boston College’s Week 5 21-20 win over Western Kentucky, an eight-yard reception with 3:33 left in the game.
The Frisco, Texas, native joined the Eagles program after transferring from Texas Tech during the 2023 offseason. During his time with the Red Raiders, he saw time in 28 games over three seasons and tallied 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns.
As a prospect, Bradley was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 420 nationally, No. 65 in wide receivers, and No. 60 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
He is one of 11 Boston College players to enter the transfer portal this year and the third to have his new home announced.
Former defensive back Kahlil Ali announced his transfer to Delaware on Friday afternoon and former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who left the program in November and entered the portal after being benched, transferred to Florida State earlier in the month.
