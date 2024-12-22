How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Nebraska in 2024 Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team officially wraps up the first year of the Bill O’Brien as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Satuday afternoon in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Both teams have had similar 2024 campaigns.
The Cornhuskers got off to a solid start to the season, going 5-1 in their first six games with wins over UTEP, No. 23 Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, and Rutgers as well as had a sole loss to No. 20 Illinois.
After that, Nebraska lost five of its final six games to No. 8 Indiana, No. 6 Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Iowa. The team’s only win in that stretch was to Wisconsin.
On the other hand, Boston College put up an impressive 4-1 record in the first five weeks of the year with wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky. Its only loss came at the hands of No. 19 Missouri.
The Eagles had a three-game skid in the middle of the year and went winless in the month of October. Their losses include Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
They ended the season on a high note, winning three of their final four games against Syracuse, UNC, and Pitt as well as a loss to No. 10 SMU. The strong November earned Boston College seven regular season wins for the first time since 2018 and it will look to win eight for the first time since 2009.
This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College vs. Nebraska in 2024 Pinstripe Bowl:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Nebraska Cornhuskers
When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at noon ET
Where: Yankee Stadium, the Bronx, N.Y.
TV: ABC
Radio: WEEI 973. FM and ESPN Radio
Last Outing, Nebraska: The Cornhuskers lost their regular season finale to the Iowa Hawkeyes 13-10 on Nov. 29 on the road.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended the regular season with a 34-23 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 30.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.
