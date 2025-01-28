Boston College Football’s 2025 Schedule Released by ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has completed its three-day schedule release event for the 2025 season on Monday night.
The ACC announced the full schedules of every school in the conference for the upcoming football season during a special broadcast of ACC Huddle.
Prior to Monday night’s full schedule release, four games were announced for the Eagles 2025 campaign.
Boston College kicks off the season hosting Fordham on Aug. 30, a game that was announced by Fordham in 2020.
In Week 2, the travels to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 6.
The following week, Boston College will play its ACC opener as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 13.
The last contest that was announced was the Eagles hosting Cal on Sept. 27 in Week 5.
There was one notable change in opponents, however. UMass was taken off the schedule and replaced with UConn, who Boston College will host on Oct. 18.
Other matchups include Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Pitt.
Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
