BC Bulletin

Boston College Football’s 2025 Schedule Released by ACC

The conference announced the entire slate for the upcoming season on Monday night.

Kim Rankin

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) celebrates with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) after scoring against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) celebrates with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) after scoring against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has completed its three-day schedule release event for the 2025 season on Monday night. 

The ACC announced the full schedules of every school in the conference for the upcoming football season during a special broadcast of ACC Huddle. 

Prior to Monday night’s full schedule release, four games were announced for the Eagles 2025 campaign. 

Boston College kicks off the season hosting Fordham on Aug. 30, a game that was announced by Fordham in 2020. 

In Week 2, the travels to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 6. 

The following week, Boston College will play its ACC opener as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 13. 

The last contest that was announced was the Eagles hosting Cal on Sept. 27 in Week 5. 

There was one notable change in opponents, however. UMass was taken off the schedule and replaced with UConn, who Boston College will host on Oct. 18.

Other matchups include Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Pitt. 

Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season. 

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham

Sept. 6: at Michigan State

Sept. 13: at Stanford

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal

Oct. 4: at Pitt

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Boston College Football Staffer Hired by New England Patriots

Boston College Football’s 2025 ACC Opener Revealed

ACC Confirms Boston College Football’s Week 1 Game For 2025 Season

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Football