ACC Confirms Boston College Football’s Week 1 Game For 2025 Season
With the college football season officially coming to an end earlier in the week, teams, programs, and conferences are starting to make moves for 2025.
One of those moves includes conferences releasing full schedules for next season.
On Thursday, the ACC started its three-day release and announced Week 0 and Week 1 games for each team in the conference.
For Boston College, the Eagles will host Fordham on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Week 1. The team does not have a Week 0 game this year.
The contest was originally announced for the two programs in 2020 by Fordham for that date and the ACC confirmed it during its ACC PM show which means no changes had been made to the matchup.
The Eagles have a tough schedule this year as they are set to face three teams that made the 2024 College Football Playoff in Clemson, SMU, and Notre Dame, who made the national championship and lost to Ohio State 34-23 on Monday night.
Currently, only two games have a specific date. As well as Fordham, Boston College will travel to East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 6 to take on Michigan State, a date that was announced in the Big Ten’s schedule release in December.
Other opponents the Eagles will play this upcoming season include road trips to Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, and Syracuse and games against Cal, Georgia Tech, and UMass.
The ACC will announce each team’s conference opener on Friday during ACC PM on the ACC Network which starts at 4 p.m. ET.
The conference will also announce the entire 2025 schedule for each school on a special broadcast on Monday night, ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release from 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
