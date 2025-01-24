Boston College Football’s 2025 ACC Opener Revealed
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) continued its 2025 schedule release on Friday.
On Thursday, it announced every Week 0 and Week 1 game.
Boston College will host Fordham on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Week 1. The team does not have a Week 0 game this year.
The contest was originally announced by Fordham Athletics in 2020 for that date and the ACC confirmed that there was no change to it for the upcoming season.
On Friday, the conference announced every ACC opener.
The Eagles will travel to Stanford on Sept. 13 for its first conference game this season in Week 3.
Although not Boston College’s opener, the Eagles will be Cal’s conference opener on Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium in Week 5.
Overall, the Eagles have a tough schedule this year as they are set to face three teams that made the 2024 College Football Playoff in Clemson, SMU, and Notre Dame, who made the national championship and lost to Ohio State 34-23 on Monday night.
Currently, four games have a specific date. As well as Fordham, Cal, and Stanford, Boston College will travel to East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 6 to take on Michigan State, a date that was announced in the Big Ten’s schedule release in December.
Other opponents the Eagles will play this year include road trips to Louisville, Pitt, and Syracuse and games against Georgia Tech and UMass.
The ACC will announce the entire 2025 schedule for every school on a special broadcast on Monday night, ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release from 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
ACC Confirms Boston College Football’s Week 1 Game For 2025 Season
Report: Boston College Football Set to Hire NFL Staffer as Defensive Line Coach
Former Boston College Football Defensive Back Transfers to UC Davis