Boston College Football Staffer Hired by New England Patriots
Boston College staffer Doug Marrone has been hired by the New England Patriots.
Marrone spent one season in Chestnut Hill where he served as the Senior Analyst for Football Strategy/Research under head coach Bill O’Brien.
The 60-year-old is a veteran coach that has experience at both the professional and collegiate level.
He has spent the majority of his coaching career working as an offensive coach. His stints in the NFL include the New York Jets (2002-05), New Orleans Saints (2006-08 and 2022-23), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16), all as an offensive line coach as well as other positions.
He also served as the interim head coach and the head coach for the Jaguars from 2016-20 and the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.
His tenure in college football includes working as an offensive line coach for Coast Guard (1993), Northeastern (1994), Georgia Tech (1997-99), Georgia (2000), and Alabama (2021). He also was the tight ends coach for Courtland State (1992) and Georgia Tech (1996) as well as was the head coach for Syracuse, his alma mater (2009-12).
Marrone is the second Eagles staffer from last season to depart from the program. Former defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong left Boston College earlier in the month and the Eagles hired Cleveland Browns assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas to fill the position.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football’s 2025 ACC Opener Revealed
ACC Confirms Boston College Football’s Week 1 Game For 2025 Season
Report: Boston College Football Set to Hire NFL Staffer as Defensive Line Coach