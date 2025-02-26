Boston College Football’s Newest Offensive Analyst Resigns From Position
Matt McGloin, Boston College football’s newest offensive analyst, has resigned from his position, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Matt McGloin has resigned from his analyst job at Boston College for family reasons, BC coach Bill O’Brien tells ESPN,” said Thamel via X on Wednesday morning. “He’d started at BC this week and had a change of heart.”
The news comes just two days after it was announced that he was hired by O’Brien and Co., to join the staff.
Thamel reported on Monday afternoon that McGlon was hired by Boston College to serve as an offensive analyst under his former head coach.
“Source: Boston College is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst,” said Thamel via X. “The move re-unites him with his former coach, Bill O'Brien. He's a former starting quarterback at Penn State who won the Burlsworth Award in 2012 for the country's top walk-on.”
McGloin played four seasons with the Nittany Lions (2009-12) and went 513-of-894 (57.4 completion percentage), for 6,390 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
During his professional career, he spent time with the formerly Oakland (currently Las Vegas) Raiders (2013-16), Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans (2017), and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). He also had a short stint with the formerly XFL’s New York Guardians in 2020.
Currently, Boston College has five analysts listed on its coaching staff for 2025, Rob Chudzinski (senior offensive analyst), Michael George (defensive analyst), Nick McGriff (special teams analyst), Brent Alexander (analyst), and Ryan Finck (offensive line analyst).