Report: Boston College Football Hiring Former Penn State QB to Staff
In the past week, the Boston College football program has been busy finalizing its staff for the 2025 season.
Recently, the Eagles have added multiple new faces to the coaching staff, including Jackson McSherry as the director of football business operations, Ryan Finck as an assistant offensive line coach and is reportedly targeting Cory Robinson to become the next defensive backs coach.
Now, Boston College has another new staffer joining the program.
According to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Boston College is adding former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin to its staff as an offensive analyst.
“Source: Boston College is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst,” said Thamel via X. “The move re-unites him with his former coach, Bill O'Brien. He's a former starting quarterback at Penn State who won the Burlsworth Award in 2012 for the country's top walk-on.”
McGloin played four seasons with the Nittany Lions (2009-12) and went 513-of-894 (57.4 completion percentage), for 6,390 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
During his professional career, he spent time with the formerly Oakland (currently Las Vegas) Raiders (2013-16), Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans (2017), and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). He also had a short stint with the formerly XFL’s New York Guardians in 2020.
The news is just one of two big stories for Boston College on Monday. Earlier in the day, the program also announced that new season tickets for the 2025 season have sold out.