Boston College Football Sells Out 2025 Season Tickets
The first year of the Bill O’Brien era for Boston College football showed a lot of promise for the future of the program.
During their 2024 campaign, the Eagles went 7-5 during the regular season, notching their first seven-win regular season 2018 and made an appearance in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl where Boston College fell short to Nebraska 20-15 at Yankee Stadium.
Although the team ended the year on a sour note, the hype for the program is showing in the offseason, specifically in ticket sales.
On Monday, Boston College announced that new season tickets for 2025 were sold out and fans that wanted to buy them can join the waiting list while current season ticket holders have until May 31 to renew.
Students waning to buy the Gold Pass for the upcoming season will have emails sent to them next month with details on how to purchase.
According to the official press release, single-game tickets will go on a sale soon and tickets for big games will go through a priority access process. Details on that will be sent out over the summer.
In total, the Eagles will play seven games at Alumni Stadium next season which includes four against ACC opponents and three against College Football Playoff teams.
Below is the full 2025 schedule.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse