BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Sells Out 2025 Season Tickets

The program announced the sell out on Monday.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) carries the ball during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) carries the ball during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first year of the Bill O’Brien era for Boston College football showed a lot of promise for the future of the program. 

During their 2024 campaign, the Eagles went 7-5 during the regular season, notching their first seven-win regular season 2018 and made an appearance in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl where Boston College fell short to Nebraska 20-15 at Yankee Stadium. 

Although the team ended the year on a sour note, the hype for the program is showing in the offseason, specifically in ticket sales.

On Monday, Boston College announced that new season tickets for 2025 were sold out and fans that wanted to buy them can join the waiting list while current season ticket holders have until May 31 to renew.

Students waning to buy the Gold Pass for the upcoming season will have emails sent to them next month with details on how to purchase. 

According to the official press release, single-game tickets will go on a sale soon and tickets for big games will go through a priority access process. Details on that will be sent out over the summer. 

In total, the Eagles will play seven games at Alumni Stadium next season which includes four against ACC opponents and three against College Football Playoff teams. 

Below is the full 2025 schedule. 

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham

Sept. 6: at Michigan State

Sept. 13: at Stanford

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal

Oct. 4: at Pitt

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Football