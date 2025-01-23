Report: Boston College Football Set to Hire NFL Staffer as Defensive Line Coach
The Boston College Eagles football program has found its newest defensive line coach.
According to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, the Eagles are set to hire Cleveland Browns assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas for the role.
“Sources: Boston College is expected to hire Jordan Thomas as the school's new defensive line coach,” said Thamel via X. “He comes from the Cleveland Browns, where he worked as the assistant DLine coach since 2022. He came highly recommended from Mike Vrabel, who worked with the Browns last year.”
Thomas spent three seasons in the Browns organization, his only NFL stint in his coaching career.
Prior to joining Cleveland, he worked at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif., as an assistant coach (2016), Texas A&M-Kingsville as a graduate assistant (2017), and San Diego State as a graduate assistant (2018-19) and defensive line coach (2020-21).
In 2023, Thomas helped a defensive unit that recorded the sixth-most sacks (49), tied for the second-most interceptions (18) in the NFL. The organization also led total defense, passing defense, third down percentage, and first downs allowed.
The San Diego State alumnus replaces former Eagles defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, who decided not to return to the program earlier in the month.
