Why Boston College's Blowout Loss to Notre Dame Should and Shouldn't be Taken With a Grain of Salt

Boston College went to Notre Dame this weekend as a 29.5-point underdog for a reason.

That was blatantly obvious by the third offensive drive of the game for the Eagles, which, in similar fashion to the first two, resulted in a punt after just six plays that only generated 15 yards.

In the simplest of terms, BC and Notre Dame are teams in completely different stratospheres, and that ugly reality, while still difficult to come to terms with for many, reared its head in precisely the way it was bound to on Saturday in South Bend, as BC was demolished 41-7.

With multiple projected first-rounders and over a dozen more players who are considered definite NFL draft picks this year, the Fighting Irish roster is equipped with far more star talent than BC’s, and that’s ultimately what this boils down to.

Even when Notre Dame subbed in its backups and third-string players for a good portion of the fourth quarter while the Eagles kept in most of their starters, a lopsided nature to the game persisted, which really put that talent gap into perspective.

But that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, and that’s really the suckiest part, to put it lightly.

Like Brad Pitt, playing the role of Billy Beane, said in the movie Moneyball: “There are rich teams and there are poor teams.”

The two schools operate on the extremes of the spectrum in terms of financial resources and, more crucially, booster investment in their respective football programs. Although BC head coach Bill O’Brien disputed The Athletic’s report of how much the program is spending on its football team, just take a look at where Notre Dame falls on that chart.

Spoiler alert: the program is ranked fifth in the nation with a roster budget between $41-48 million.

With all that being said, there is another side to the story of this loss, and it has a lot more to do with controllable factors as opposed to uncontrollable ones. While the Eagles’ 41-7 defeat was hardly surprising, the manner in which they lost revealed problems that extend well beyond a simple talent disparity.

At the end of the day, the tape does not lie, and this was a game, similar to BC’s loss against Duke earlier in the season, that showed a poorly-managed team which lacked basic fundamentals of the sport.

It’s one thing for that to be the case just one week, or maybe even two. But when it turns into a perpetual theme, which it arguably has for the Eagles, that’s where major concerns must rightfully be addressed.

Let’s start with the tackling — or lack thereof.

On several occasions Saturday, the Eagles were incapable of executing routine, open-field tackles.

The first touchdown of the game, for instance, saw Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert rip away from his defender, Carter Davis, after making a contested grab close to the sideline.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Although Davis missed his chance of forcing the pass break-up, he still had the receiver’s lower body wrapped up. Yet instead of keeping Gilbert from running for extra yards by forcing him to the ground, the safety allowed him to slip away, and Gilbert ran into the end zone untouched.

Fast forward to the first play of the second quarter.

Once again, a BC defensive back, Ashton Cunningham this time, bit on CJ Carr’s pass attempt a little too early, and the ball found its way into the hands of wide receiver Jordan Faison just a few feet from the right boundary.

To Cunningham’s credit, he did not fall down from his initial jump on the pass and put himself in the right position to make the tackle, which he could have done by shoving Faison out of bounds or by wrapping him up in come capacity.

Instead, however, he dove right over Faison, who then used all of his lower-body leverage to stay on his feet and keep running.

The play was eventually overturned because Faison’s forearm had touched the ground, but that’s not the part that matters. It was the fact that what should have been a routine open-field tackle, one that isn’t necessarily difficult to make considering the tight amount of room along the sideline, was not delivered, and quite frankly wasn’t even a close effort.

Far too often, mistakes like these keep the Eagles from staying competitive, and it’s something that shows a clear breach — a malfunction of sorts — in the way it’s being instructed to the players.

Or, on the contrary, the way it translates from practice to games.

On the other side of the ball, there appears to be more of a systemic problem that derives from a multitude of factors, such as the game plan and how that is carried out, an offensive line that is missing cohesiveness, and a room of skill players that is volatile and concerningly talent-scarce.

Saturday may have been an extreme, as BC totaled just 136 yards of total offense while only picking up nine first downs, averaging 2.6 yards per rush and 2.1 yards per pass attempt, fumbling twice and losing one for a touchdown, and going 2-for-14 on third down and 0-for-4 on fourth down.

But like the defensive woes, these offensive challenges are not just a fluke, and when you put that all together, you’ve got the Boston College football program exactly the way it looks right now at 4-6 and seemingly guaranteed to miss bowl eligibility for a second straight year.

BC was never supposed to beat Notre Dame on Saturday.

Yet being outmatched with talent and resources and being fundamentally unsound are two extremely different things, and the Eagles are continuously suffering from both.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.