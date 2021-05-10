Locked on Boston College: Traditions At Alumni Stadium

We kick off this week in Locked on Boston College with talk about traditions at BC football games. What are some of the best at the stadium. And are there truly traditions to talk about? A recent tweet from a prolific tweeter has "Sweet Caroline" as the best, do we agree? Lots to talk about here.

Second, we look at Earl Grant and his momentum he could build at Boston College. What would need to happen, and how would recruiting need to change in Chestnut Hill?

Also in news, there was a transfer from BC football to talk about, baseball continues to struggle and much more! Listen below.

