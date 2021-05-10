Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Locked on Boston College: Traditions At Alumni Stadium

Another episode of our daily Boston College podcast
Author:
Publish date:

We kick off this week in Locked on Boston College with talk about traditions at BC football games. What are some of the best at the stadium. And are there truly traditions to talk about? A recent tweet from a prolific tweeter has "Sweet Caroline" as the best, do we agree? Lots to talk about here. 

Second, we look at Earl Grant and his momentum he could build at Boston College. What would need to happen, and how would recruiting need to change in Chestnut Hill?

Also in news, there was a transfer from BC football to talk about, baseball continues to struggle and much more! Listen below.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Max Richardson signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah McDuffie Drafted in Sixth Round by Green Bay Packers

Hunter Long Drafted in Third Round by Miami Dolphins

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro

Transfers_In_Boston_College-60968bf59fdd81120ff0ce92_May_08_2021_13_14_06
Football

Locked on Boston College: Traditions At Alumni Stadium

connorstrachan
Football

Former BC LB Connor Strachan to Compete in Spring League

Ev6oNQJUcAQ7ssz
Baseball

OF Sal Frelick Continues To Get First Round Grades in MLB Mock Drafts

Alumnistadium
Maroon & Gold+

'22 DL Edwin Kolenge Sets Boston College Visit Dates

USATSI_13864186_168388155_lowres
Football

LB Paul Theobald Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

EarlGrant
Basketball

ESPN Lists Earl Grant As ACC Coach With "Ability To Build Momentum"

JeffHafley
Maroon & Gold+

Three New Names To Watch In BC Football Recruiting

Travis Levy Touchdown NC State
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Extravaganza 2.0

Key Player vs. Florida State: Brandon Sebastian
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 8 For '22 DB Mansoor Delane