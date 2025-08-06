Boston College Football Training Camp Day 6 Notebook
The Eagles continued training camp on Wednesday morning.
The Boston College Eagles football team held its sixth day of training camp on Wednesday morning.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was live on campus throughout practice.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from camp.
Boston College Training Camp Day 6 Notebook
- The first part of team drills was red zone 11-on-11 work which was the closest to a real-game simulation that the team has done so far.
- DB Cam Martinez had an impressive play on the first snap, tipping a ball by Dylan Lonergan that DB Omar Thornton picked off.
- WR Reed Harris caught a touchdown pass from Dylan Lonergan.
- DB Isaiah Farris had a big hit on WR Reed Harris, knocking him out of bounds and preventing a touchdown.
- TE Kaelan Chudzinski had a huge one-handed touchdown catch from Grayson James in the back corner of the end zone.
- DB Max Tucker laid out a big hit on RB Alex Broome which ended the drill.
- DB KP Price had three pass breakups against TE Jeremiah Franklin, WR Luke McLaughlin and TE Ty Lockwood as well as forced a fumble on McLaughlin.
- QB Dylan Lonergan unleashed a deep ball to WR Jaedn Skeete with DB KP Price and DB Ashton McShane in coverage which was too deep.
- K Luca Lombardo had a perfect day, making 32, 36, 40, 45, 48, and 52 yarders.
- K Liam Connor had two misses from 40 and 45.
- DB Cameron Martinez had pass breakups and forced a fumble.
- LB Vaughn Pemberton (former RB from Ball State) recorded a pick off a tipped ball and nearly had another one.
- P Andy Quinn is improving in punt drills.
- DB Syair Torrence shoved WR Jaedn Skeete out of bounds after catching a touchdown pass from QB Dylan Lonergan.
- QB Grayson James finished team with a series of completions: one to WR Semaj Fleming on a dig, one to Fleming on a deep out, and a play-action, over-the-shoulder throw to TE Kaelan Chudzinski for a touchdown.
- RB Turbo Richard made DB Omar Thornton drop to the turf with a juke on a run of over 10 yards.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Kwan Williams on Line Dynamics: “Man, all of them getting better. Man, it's like, I gotta bring it every day. If I don't, you know.. All of them getting better. So, like, it's just great competition. Great competition. I can't express that enough.”
- Bryce Steele on being back after battling cancer: “I’m glad to be back out there with my guys, my brothers. This offseason for me, you know, was really big, you know, getting back in shape.”
- Kwan Williams on learning from Cam Horsley: “I learned a lot from Cam. Just like my hand placement, my knock back. Cam had a big impact on the team. He left his footprint here. … We gotta pick up where he left off and do better.”
Boston College Training Camp Day 6 Footage
