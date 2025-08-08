Boston College Football Training Camp Day 7 Notebook
The Eagles returned to training camp on Friday morning after an off day.
After an off day, the Boston College Eagles football team returned to training camp on Friday morning.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was in attendance at the practice this morning.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 7 of training camp.
- QB Shaker Reisig was spotted without a boot on his foot, but is still not playing.
- WR Luke McLaughlin recorded a long touchdown off a pass from QB Grayson James.
- QB Dylan Lonergan had an impressive throw to WR Lewis Bond which was caught for about 15 yards.
- DB Carter Davis put a big hit in the backfield on TE Zeke Moore after a reception.
- WRs Semaj Fleming and Ismael Zamor continued to be featured in the Eagles’ pass game.
- LB Jason Hewlett recorded a few run stops and nearly picked off QB Grayson James on a pressure.
- CB Amari Jackson participated during 7v7 work.
- DB Syair Torrence had a pass breakup on a long throw from QB Dylan Lonergan to WR Jaedn Skeete. The throw landed in Skeete’s hands.
- QB Grayson James hit WR Reed Harris for a touchdown during the 7v7 drill.
- DT Owen Stoudmire suffered an injury during camp and was carted off the field.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Luke McLaughlin on being compared to Wes Welker: "“It’s hard not to look after those guys. Coach O'Brien coached Welker, so it's actually a lot of fun watching film on them, seeing what they do. As a smaller guy, you got to take advantage of your own skill set.”
- Omar Thornton on the defensive backs: “Those guys are legit. The guys in that room, starting from the safeties that everybody mostly speak about, they good. And the ones that’s not spoken about … who don’t have that top notch name yet … we gon’ be on the rise soon.”
- Luke McLaughlin on his camp so far: “It's been great. I think I took a big step in the offseason. It's my last ride, so putting it all out there. I spent a lot of time in the offseason on focusing on coverage more. Makes the game a lot slower for me, knowing the answers to the test.”
- Omar Thornton on the quarterback battle: “I wouldn't say I see no difference. They both great. They both good. Me as a safety, I don't care who's back there. I'm trying to, I just want the ball. … Whoever wins the job, I'd be happy for them.”
