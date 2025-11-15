Boston College Football vs No. 14 Georgia Tech: Live Updates
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It is officially that time of the year for the Boston College football team to wrap up its 2025 home-game slate, as No. 14 Georgia Tech makes a trek up north to visit the Eagles. Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACC Network.
Nobody could have fully predicted the way this season has gone for BC (1-9, 0-6 ACC).
In his first year at the helm, Bill O’Brien led the Eagles to seven wins in the regular season for the first time since 2018 before losing to Nebraska in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl to finish 7-6. This year has gone completely wayward for the program, which has not defeated an FBS opponent yet.
The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1 ACC), led by third-year head coach Brent Key, come to the Heights this weekend atop the ACC standings with a legitimate shot to reach the 2026 College Football Playoff.
Tech quarterback Haynes King is one of the most versatile players in the country and is a fringe Heisman-Trophy candidate.
BC’s defense, which has surrendered 4,317 total yards this season—the fourth-most yards allowed by any team in the nation—will have to devise unique methods to stop King, who can beat defenses through the air and on the ground with superior command.
In the Eagles' past three games, the quarterback room has not been steady, to say the least, as redshirt senior Grayson James and redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan have taken turns rotating into games.
This game marks the third week in a row that O'Brien has decided to change his starting quarterback, naming Lonergan the starter on Thursday—James was named BC's starter in its loss to SMU last week, and Lonergan was named the starter against Notre Dame two weeks prior.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- A key stat to watch in Saturday's contest is redshirt-senior wide receiver Lewis Bond's reception total. Bond is four receptions away from breaking Zay Flowers' program record in career receptions of 200. He is additionally five receptions away from tying Flowers and Alex Amidon in single-season receptions (78).
- Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Georgia Tech
Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
When: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a loss to the NC State Wolfpack, 48-36, on Nov. 1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were topped by the SMU Mustangs, 45-13, on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs occurred on Oct. 21, 2023. Boston College defeated Georgia Tech, 38-23, in Atlanta, Ga.