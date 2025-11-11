Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Praises Georgia Tech QB Haynes King
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — With two games left in the season, Boston College football is gearing up for its last home game of the season against No. 14 Georgia Tech.
Heading into the matchup, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about Georgia Tech after practice on Tuesday, specifically quarterback Haynes King.
“Haynes King, without a doubt, is one of the best players that I’ve seen in two years,” said O’Brien. “He is the toughest. He is the most competitive. I can’t say enough about the amount of respect that I have for him. The way that he plays the game- the passing game, the running game. This guy has a ton of their production. The way that they use him is incredible to me. They do an unbelievable job. Buster Faulkner, Brent [Key], they do a great job with their offense and he is the leader of it. He is a competitive, tough, without a doubt one of the top players that we’ve faced in the two years that I’ve been here.”
This season, King has completed 158 of his 219 attempts (72.1%) for 1,888 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as has attempted 133 runs for 754 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He has the fourth-highest completion percentage in the nation and is tied for the third-most touchdowns.
Currently, Georgia Tech is sitting at the top of the ACC standings with an 8-1 overall record which includes a 5-1 mark in conference play. The Yellow Jackets control their own destiny to cement themselves into the ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., in December.
O’Brien also talked about the motivation of the contest and the potential to knock Georgia Tech off the top.
“I don’t think it’s that motivation specifically, I think it’s more about our last home game and being able to send the seniors on a win, but you're here and you watch,” said O’Brien. “You see the way they practice. They approach every day and they compete. We were out here for a while today at a longer practice on a Tuesday and they're competing hard. They're doing everything they can to try to go out there and win. So, I don't think it's all about what you were saying. I think it's more about, hey, man, keep banging on the door and keep trying to make plays so that we can get on the winning side of things.”
Boston College and Georgia Tech play at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.