Boston College Football vs. Western Kentucky Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for Boston College football’s Week 5 contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 28 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The game will be at noon ET and air on ACC Network.
The two programs will meet for the first time in their histories. Currently, both teams are sitting at 2-1 on the season, but got to that point in different ways.
Boston College has had success in the early part of the season. The Eagles defeated the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night on the road to open their season and followed that win with a 56-0 rout of Duquesne in their home opener on Sept. 7. The team suffered its first loss of the season over the weekend to the No. 7 Missouri Tigers 27-21 in Columbia, Mo.
The opposite has happened for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers started their season on a sour note, getting shut out 63-0 by the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Aug. 31 to open their season. Since then, the team has won two games in a row, Eastern Kentucky 31-0 on Sept. 7 and Middle Tennessee State 49-21 on Sept. 14.
For each team, this matchup marks the last game before conference play. Western Kentucky will be looking to add a quality win onto its schedule while Boston College will be hoping to finish out its non-conference slate on a positive note.
Both teams will play one more game before they face off. On Saturday, the Eagles host Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network and the Hilltoppers host Toledo at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.