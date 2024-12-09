Boston College Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
On Monday, the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened and players who wish to find another place to play are officially entering their names into the portal.
Boston College saw its latest departure from the program on Monday morning.
Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt junior spent one season with the Eagles where he appeared in nine games and tallied six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Most notably, he scored the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown in Boston College’s Week 5 21-20 win over Western Kentucky, an eight-yard reception with 3:33 left in the game.
The Frisco, Texas, native joined the Eagles program after transferring from Texas Tech during the 2023 offseason. During his time with the Red Raiders, he saw time in 28 games over three seasons and tallied 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns.
As a prospect, Bradley was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 420 nationally, No. 65 in wide receivers, and No. 60 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
Bradley is the ninth Eagle to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive backs Kahlil Ali, Cole Batson and Jalen Cheek, linebacker Sione Hala, wide receivers Jayden McGowan and Montrell Wade, and quarterbacks Jack Brandon and Thomas Castellanos.
The decision comes one day after Boston College was selected to play in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium.
