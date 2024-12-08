Boston College Football to Face Nebraska in Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team learned its bowl fate on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are headed to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec.28 and will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) at noon ET on ABC.
"I am excited for our team to be heading to New York for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl," stated O'Brien in the official press release. "Boston College is well-represented in New York City and the tri-state area, so to have the opportunity to play in the Northeast, where so many of our fans and alumni call home, is an honor. We look forward to the challenge of competing against the storied Nebraska program."
Boston College has had a rollercoaster of a season to start the Bill O’Brien era. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles bolstered a 4-1 record with wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, Western Kentucky and a sole loss to No. 19 Missouri.
In the month of October, they suffered a three-game skid to open their ACC slate with losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville. The stretch knocked the Eagles out of a potential College Football Playoff and ACC Championship contention, however a strong final month propelled them to bowl eligibility.
In November, Boston College went 3-1 in its final four games of the season with wins over No. 21 Syracuse, UNC, and Pitt and suffered a road loss to No. 11 SMU to not only earn the team a bowl bid, but also finish the year with seven regular season wins for the first time since 2018.
Nebraska had a similar ride to Boston College during its 2024 campaign. Through the first six games, the Cornhuskers tallied a 5-1 record with wins over UTEP, No 23 Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, and Rutgers as well as a loss to No. 20 Illinois.
After that, they lost five of their final six games against No. 8 Indiana, No. 6 Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Iowa and had a sole win over Wisconsin which made them bowl eligible.
“Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to spend the bowl season in New York City and play in the Pinstripe Bowl,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said in the official press release. “This is a great connection between two iconic brands in Nebraska football and Yankee Stadium, and it will be a memorable experience for our players. I have great respect for the Boston College program and the success Coach O’Brien has had in his first season.”
This will be the first matchup ever between the two programs.
