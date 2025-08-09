Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Gives Injury Update on DT Owen Stoudmire
Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien provided an injury update on defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire on Saturday morning after training camp.
“Owen’s doing better,” said O’Brien. “Owen was released from the hospital. I don’t want to get into the specifics of what it was, but he’s doing a lot better. We thank God for that. He came into the meetings last night and everybody, the D-Line and the O-Line, got to see him. The defense got to see him, so that was pretty cool. It was a pretty cool moment. We think very highly of him. We love Owen and we appreciate all he’s done here. I think there’s a chance he’ll be back.”
Stoudmire suffered an injury during a 1-on-1 drill in training camp on Friday. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.
“We really don’t want to get into a bunch of speculation, but we’re cautiously optimistic about his ability to recover,” said O’Brien on Friday. “We don’t think it’s a major, serious injury right now. Our prayers are with him. Obviously, we’ve contacted his mom and things like that, but we’ll know something more probably tonight.”
After the injury, the seniors decided to continue practice, something O’Brien said he left up to them.
“I left it up to the seniors [to continue],” said O’Brien on Friday. “That’s a tough deal. Football’s a tough sport and the seniors wanted to practice and I thought we actually ended up having a good practice. I think that says a lot about Owen Stoudmire. He’s an awesome guy on this team. Definitely a leader. Just a tough, tough BC guy, graduate, got the great award this past spring, so just an awesome guy. I think they practiced for him. I really do.”
Stoudmire is coming off a career-best season. In 2024, he played in all 13 games and totaled 30 tackles (11 solo and 19 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Wide receiver Luke McLaughlin also spoke on the injury on Friday.
“It’s definitely tough as a player seeing that,” said McLaughlin. “I mean, we all got his back. We’re all praying for him. It’s obviously hard to go out after that, but we said a little prayer. We know he’s gonna be alright. We're gonna be texting him, thinking of him, but yeah, practice went well. We had a lot of energy. We all know we got each other's backs and we're praying for Owen… When something like that happens, we all got to come together as a team.”