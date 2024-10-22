Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Provides Injury Update on LB Kam Arnold
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium on Friday night to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) for homecoming.
On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien provided an injury update on linebacker Kam Arnold.
“I think that's probably day-to-day,” said O’Brien. “I think that sling is kind of a precaution, but probably know more in a few days, but that's probably a day-to-day deal.”
Arnold exited in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Thursday night game against the Virginia Tech Hokies after forcing a fumble.
On Monday, the graduate was spotted at practice in a sling and did not participate, according to a report from Boston Globe reporter Trevor Hass.
The Eagles defense which has been a constant force on the field has dealt with injuries throughout the season and is already down one starter in cornerback Amari Jackson, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
So far this season, Arnold has played in all seven games and tallied 40 total tackles (19 solo and 21 assisted), two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He is also one of the six team captains for the year.
The Eagles and the Cardinals face off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
