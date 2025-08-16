Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Provides Training Camp Injury Update
With two weeks until the start of the season, Boston College football continued training camp on Saturday morning inside Alumni Stadium.
After practice, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke to the media about how camp is going, how players are improving, and provided an injury update.
He also gave some insight on the balance of trying to keep players healthy but also keeping them prepared.
“It's tough,” said O’Brien. “I think we were okay today. For the most part, we came out of it pretty well. We still have some guys that are out that didn't scrimmage today. We have to get those guys back. I think our medical team does a good job. The addition of Joe Van Allen has been awesome. Teaching these guys how to prehab and get ready before practice.
“Catherine Carbeck, the nutritionist, teaches them how to eat properly, hydrate, and how to sleep,” said O’Brien. ”That's really helped a lot. These guys have bought into that. Hopefully, our injuries stay down. You're always going to have injuries, but I think we're on the right track.”
O’Brien also provided an injury update on offensive lineman Jude Bowry, running back Turbo Richard, and wide receiver Reed Harris.
“Jude has just been for the last couple practices,” said O’Brien. “Reed has an ankle. He'll be alright. Jude will be alright. Turbo has a finger that got cut up. He'll be fine. It's not life threatening.”
Boston College continues training camp on Sunday morning.