Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Shares Key to Having a Successful Offense
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien made his debut on the BC Football show with Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan on Thursday evening.
During the first show of the season, O’Brien was asked about the Eagles offense and what he believes the team has to do to be a successful offense.
“What we have to be offensively is we have to play a clean game,” said O’Brien. “We have to control the things that we can control, the snap count, staying on sides, lining up correctly, catching the football, communicating up front, making the right read, getting us into the right play, running the right route at the right depth, understanding exactly what you have to do each and every play.”
O’Brien also discussed the mindset of the players and how a shift in it can help towards the overall success of the team.
“A lot of these guys across the country, not just at BC are very results oriented. We’ve got to get them to continue to be more process oriented,” said O’Brien. “If you’re in the first quarter and you’re thinking about the fourth quarter or what the score is, that’s the wrong way to approach it… Don’t dwell on something that happened that wasn’t very good because it’s an imperfect game. I think if those guys really adopt that theme and that mindset, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
