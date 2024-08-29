Boston College Wide Receiver Lewis Bond Eyeing an ACC Championship
The Boston College Eagles football team is days away from starting its highly anticipated season.
The Bill O’Brien era officially kicks off on Labor Day Night with a road contest against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
After an improved and impressive 7-6 campaign in 2023 which included a Wasabi Fenway Bowl victory, the team and players are hoping to build off of that momentum especially with a new coaching staff leading the way.
So what are the players expectations and goals for 2024?
Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond shared what goals he has for this season.
“Personally, I got some personal goals, but my biggest goal is to compete for an ACC championship, win ten games,” said Bond. “Team goals come first for me, so I got personal goals but I keep them to myself and they just motivate me. Team goals, like Coach O’Brien says, if the team wins, personal goals come so that’s my thought process about it.”
The ten game threshold has been talked about throughout the offseason by multiple Boston College players. Defensive end Donovan Ezeriruaku shared similar expectations earlier in the month.
“I would say ten wins,” said Ezeiruaku on Aug. 7. “I think it’s very possible especially if we’re able to put it together before, if not, Sept. 2. Play complimentary football. We definitely have the talent. We have the depth. God willing we all stay healthy. We were able to really mesh together pretty well competitively. We got an edge. This is an edgy team, we got a foot over that fine line which is what we love to see. I think that’s definitely my expectation.”