Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien: 'I Feel Like We're On The Right Track'
Seven weeks into the college football season, Boston College football is still looking for its second win of the year.
After winning their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the Eagles have gone winless since with losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, and most recently Pitt 48-7 which has placed them at 1-4 on the year and 0-3 in ACC play.
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien has stated he takes full responsibility for the team’s struggles and emphasized that message again after practice on Thursday morning.
“There’s great support here,” said O’Brien. “It takes time. Everybody wants to win. I’m a fan of different teams too and I want to win too, the teams that I’m a fan of, but at the end of the day, being inside the program, these guys are working hard. I feel like we’re on the right track. Doesn’t show that way last week, there’s no doubt about that, so we have to do better. I always take full responsibility. There’s no other person in the program that can take as much responsibility as me because it starts with me. I’m the head football coach. That’s what you sign up for. So that’s what we have to do. I have to do a better job of coaching the team. I think we’re on the right track this week, we’ll find out Saturday night.”
O’Brien also mentioned which players have taken leadership roles in the locker room and shared that some underclassmen have stepped up in that way as well.
“The captains have done a good job,” said O’Brien. “I would say Lewis Bond, Logan Taylor on offense, KP Price, Q Hutchins on defense, and other guys. Owen McGowan. They’ve done a good job. And then there’s been younger guys that can lead too. There’s freshmen in this program, I’m not gonna name all of them, but there’s some young freshmen and sophomores that I think can lead really well too. There’s good leadership in the locker room.”
Boston College takes on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.