Boston College's Bill O'Brien, Jeremiah Franklin Talk Social Media Amid Fans' Frustration
Boston College football is coming off its worst loss of the season, a 48-7 defeat to the Pitt Panthers, and is now looking to bounce back against Clemson this weekend.
After the loss, fans have been vocal about their frustration with the 1-4 team.
Boston College tight end Jeremiah Franklin spoke after practice on Tuesday and shared his message to fans that are angry with the team’s performance.
“What was that, our fifth game? We’ve got seven more,” said Franklin. “We’ve got a lot of weeks left. We’re gonna keep playing. So all we can say is we’re gonna continue to do our best out there and we understand your frustration because we’re frustrated too. We know how you guys feel. This is obviously not what we want to put out there as a team so we’re gonna go out there and try our best every single week. We appreciate all the support we can get. Obviously there’s frustration and it’s understandable. I am frustrated as a player on the team. So, we’re just gonna do our best. That’s all we can do.”
Franklin also talked about the impact of social media and his advice to the younger players about blocking out the noise.
“Everyone says to stay off social media and I think that’s a real thing,” said Franklin. “We all know how dangerous it can be getting all that stuff because I think some people fail to realize that as angry as you guys are, we’re also angry and all that extra stuff, some people can’t handle it. I think what will be a good idea for the young guys is just keep focusing on what you’re doing… Just keep going. You gotta ignore it. People are gonna be ruthless on the internet. There’s not much you can do about that.”
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien also spoke on blocking out noise on social media and how he handles that as a coach.
“It’s out there,” said O’Brien. “We remind them, but they’ve all got those things. Social media is what it is. You can type in and you can say whatever you want like that’s what it is. Those people have a right to their opinion. They’re not in the building. They don’t know what we’re doing, how hard we’re working to try to fix it. We can’t control those things. We try to control what we control but I’m not into [telling players to] shut your phones off. That’s not gonna happen. Everybody looks at their phone, it’s just the way it is… I just say hey look, ignore the noise and let’s show up in practice and I think our guys try to do a good job of that.”
Boston College takes on Clemson on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.