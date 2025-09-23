BC Bulletin

Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Shares What Was Worked On During Bye Week

The Eagles head coach spoke about the team's improvement during the bye week.

Kim Rankin

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Jordan McDonald (5) is congratulated by head coach Bill O'Brien (left) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Boston College football is looking to reset and get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when it hosts the Cal Golden Bears. 

Prior to the ACC home opener, the team suffered two straight losses at the hands of Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13 as well as had a bye week this past weekend. 

After practice on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien talked about what the team worked on during the bye. 

“Tackling,” said O’Brien. “Ball security. Place kicking. Punting. Blocking. Catching the football. Making good coverage reads. Being in good communication on defense. Like I said, good operation on offense.”

The second-year Eagles head coach also shared that the team did a lot of assessing and believes it went well. 

“There’s 180 plays in each game just about,” said O’Brien. “So, however many that [is]. That’s close to 600 plays, there’s enough to go on to be able to assess what we’re doing and where we’re at and who needs to improve, who else is playing well that can play more, who needs to play less because they’re not playing very well. There was plenty to assess. I thought we did a good job. We got a lot done last week.” 

Boston College is still working through some injuries with O’Brien noting that will be a season-long issue, however did not give an update on any specific players. 

“No,” said O’Brien. “Nope. Got some injuries. That’s gonna be the case all the way… We’re not 100-percent healthy, but that’s what it is. Next guy’s gotta step up and play.”

Additionally, he spoke about coming back to Alumni Stadium after not playing a game in front of a home crowd for three weeks. 

“It’s great,” said O’Brien. “Love the home crowd. Just need everybody, the students, to be into it. We love the home crowd. Love the energy they bring. They do a great job.” 

Boston College takes on Cal on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal

Oct. 4: at Pitt

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

