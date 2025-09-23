Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Shares What Was Worked On During Bye Week
Boston College football is looking to reset and get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when it hosts the Cal Golden Bears.
Prior to the ACC home opener, the team suffered two straight losses at the hands of Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13 as well as had a bye week this past weekend.
After practice on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien talked about what the team worked on during the bye.
“Tackling,” said O’Brien. “Ball security. Place kicking. Punting. Blocking. Catching the football. Making good coverage reads. Being in good communication on defense. Like I said, good operation on offense.”
The second-year Eagles head coach also shared that the team did a lot of assessing and believes it went well.
“There’s 180 plays in each game just about,” said O’Brien. “So, however many that [is]. That’s close to 600 plays, there’s enough to go on to be able to assess what we’re doing and where we’re at and who needs to improve, who else is playing well that can play more, who needs to play less because they’re not playing very well. There was plenty to assess. I thought we did a good job. We got a lot done last week.”
Boston College is still working through some injuries with O’Brien noting that will be a season-long issue, however did not give an update on any specific players.
“No,” said O’Brien. “Nope. Got some injuries. That’s gonna be the case all the way… We’re not 100-percent healthy, but that’s what it is. Next guy’s gotta step up and play.”
Additionally, he spoke about coming back to Alumni Stadium after not playing a game in front of a home crowd for three weeks.
“It’s great,” said O’Brien. “Love the home crowd. Just need everybody, the students, to be into it. We love the home crowd. Love the energy they bring. They do a great job.”
Boston College takes on Cal on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse