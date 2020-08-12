WATCH: Center Alec Lindstrom & Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Speak to the Media

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and center Alec Lindstrom spoke with the media after practice on Wednesday. You can check out what the pair had to say in the videos below.

McDuffie, a junior, missed most of 2019 with an injury, playing in only four games and earning a redshirt. In 2018 he was dynamic, ending the year second on the team in tackles with 85. He looks to be an integral part of a defense that is looking to rebound from a tough '19 campaign. Lindstrom, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons lineman Chris Lindstrom, is projected to be the starting center on the offensive line. He is currently the host of the BCEagles.com podcast Listen Up My Dudes.

Lindstrom spoke about the cohesion in the locker room, his work as a podcaster and practicing with his brother during the quarantine. While McDuffie talked about coming back from his injury and the halt in practices, his relationship with Max Richardson and more.

All videos and photos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Isaiah McDuffie

Alec Lindstrom

