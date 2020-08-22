SI.com
BCBulletin
Watch: Brendan Barlow & David Bailey Speak with the Media After Practice

A.J. Black

Running back David Bailey and defensive end Brendan Barlow spoke with the media via Zoom after practice on Friday. Below you can see what the pair had to say. 

David Bailey is a junior running back who is expected to be the starter in 2020. In 2019 he was part of the "Buffalo Boys" along with A.J. Dillon, to create one of the most physical running back tandems in the ACC. He finished last season with 844 rushing yards on 148 carries in 13 games, along with seven rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. 

Barlow, a senior defensive end from Cohoes, New York totaled 35 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and was credited with two quarterback hurries. He is expected to be in the hunt for one of the starting roles in 2020. 

In the videos below, Bailey talks about AJ Dillon's and his huge legs, being a feature back and more. Barlow talks about new defensive coach Vince Ogobaase, Chibueze Onwuka and learning in the new system.

Brandon Barlow

David Bailey

(Photo and Video courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

