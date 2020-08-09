BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Watch: WR Zay Flowers & DB Jason Maitre Speak With the Media

A.J. Black

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive back Jason Maitre spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Sunday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season Flowers was one of the starting wide receivers for the Eagles, hauling in 22 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He had a memorable long touchdown grab in the season opener against Virginia Tech. Jason Maitre, a local cornerback from Everett, played in 11 games starting in six and had a touchdown on an interception against NC State in 2019. 

All videos and photos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Zay Flowers

Jason Maitre

Related Links:

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Freshman, Position Battles, and Recruiting

Watch: Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian Speak With The Media

For quarterback Phil Jurkovec, waiver was a weight off his shoulders

Boston College Opens Summer Practice United Despite COVID19 Concerns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

The Eagles will have to find a new season opener, will it be UMass?

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

One of the best on the offensive line, a preview of Texas lineman Tyler Vrabel

A.J. Black

BC Practice Report: First Practice With Full Pads, Conditioning & More

The Eagles put on the pads and returned to practice for their third practice of the summer.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

For Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Getting Waiver was a Weight Off His Shoulders

After months of waiting, Phil Jurkovec finally was given his waiver. He spoke for the first time since with his center Alec Lindstrom about the entire experience.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Watch: OL Zion Johnson and DL Marcus Valdez Speak After Saturday's Practice

The pair spoke with the media after practice today

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 CB Jalon Williams

Texas cornerback is the fourth defensive back in the class for BC

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Recruiting, Position Battles, and Freshmen Step Up

A look at the second practice of the summer, who stepped up and what did the coaches have to say?

A.J. Black

ACC Finalizes 2020 Schedule, Boston College Gets Their Dates

The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized their upcoming schedule including dates and opponents

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: Brandon Sebastian and Mike Palmer Speak To Media After Practice

The two starting defensive backs talked about the upcoming season with the media today

A.J. Black

Boston College Opens Summer Practice Unified Despite COVID-19 Worries

The Eagles kicked off the start of the summer sessions with practice today in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06