Watch: WR Zay Flowers & DB Jason Maitre Speak With the Media

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive back Jason Maitre spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Sunday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season Flowers was one of the starting wide receivers for the Eagles, hauling in 22 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He had a memorable long touchdown grab in the season opener against Virginia Tech. Jason Maitre, a local cornerback from Everett, played in 11 games starting in six and had a touchdown on an interception against NC State in 2019.

Zay Flowers

Jason Maitre

