Boston College LB Daveon "Bam" Crouch Talks Improvement, Mindset Ahead of Stanford
Boston College is looking to bounce back this weekend against Stanford after suffering a 42-40 double overtime loss at Michigan State in Week 2.
In the defeat, the defense saw the most struggles out of the team as the unit allowed 380 total offensive yards, 64 offensive plays, 5.9 yards per play, and struggled to complete tackles. The group also allowed the Spartans go a perfect 5-of-5 inside the red zone.
After practice on Thursday, Eagles linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch spoke about the defense’s struggles at Michigan State and how the unit is working to bounce back against Stanford this weekend.
“We just take it a play and a game at a time,” said Crouch. “We go to the film, look at what we gotta correct, and get back to work on the Sunday. So that’s all we did this past week.”
Crouch, who is a senior and team captain, emphasized that tackling is a big part of what needs to improve and that the team has worked on that aspect throughout the week.
“We do gotta tackle better,” said Crouch. “So we obviously incorporated that in our practice a lot this week. Like I told her, same day, we’re just taking it a day at a time and make sure we gotta do our right things so we can be correct this Saturday.”
So far this season, Crouch has recorded 10 total tackles (six solo and four assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit, and one interception in the Eagles' first two games.
He also shared his message to the team as one of the leaders and the mindset going through the week.
“Wins and losses always happen,” said Crouch. “Even if it was a win on Saturday, we would approach it the same coming up this Sunday. But as a leader, I just tell them it's another day, another week. So we’re gonna just go out there and keep working, put that game behind us, and onto the next.”
Boston College travels to Stanford on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.