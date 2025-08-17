Boston College LB Daveon Crouch Confident in Defense This Season
A big key to Boston College’s success on the gridiron last year was the defense.
Led by Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was a second-round NFL draft pick this spring, the unit tied for the most interceptions (17), had the second-most pick sixes (3), third-most forced fumbles (13), and tied for the third-most fumbles recovered (8) in the ACC.
With high hopes for the group heading into a new season, Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch is confident that the defense, specifically the linebackers, will be successful this year.
“We got a really good, smart room,” said Crouch. “We got a lot of players that’s going to get good in there this year and play. Literally all our guys and we just came together this summer, just off camp, and really we just want to bring that cause we know we’re the heart of the defense. So, we gotta bring that to the defense every day of practice, show up on game days and handle our business.”
The senior spoke about defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and how he has been a big help in developing the defense.
“Coach Tim, he’s been a great addition to us,” said Crouch. “Going in our Year 2, like I said, we just ready. We’re more comfortable in his scheme and his defense. We know what he wants. We know as a defense how he wants us to play as far as individual parts and I feel like this year, he’s just gonna lead us to more success compared to last year.”
When asked about what makes this year’s squad so special, the Tampa, Fla., native credited the energy of the group.
“It’s just the swagger energy,” said Crouch. “We got a different swagger energy this year so a lot of people are gonna see that. It’s a new BC defense.”
Boston College begins its final week of training camp on Tuesday morning.