Boston College Linebacker Kam Arnold Signing UDFA Deal With Washington Commanders
Boston College football linebacker Kam Arnold is signing a UDFA deal with the Washington Commanders.
The West Bloomfield, Mich., native spent five seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 54 games and tallied 257 total tackles (126 solo and 131 assisted), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
In 2024, he totaled 40 tackles (19 solo and 21 assisted), two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception in seven games before he suffered a season-ending injury in October.
Last year, he was named a team captain and recorded the sixth-most total tackles among the team.
As a prospect, he was a three-star from the class of 2020 that ranked No. 1,373 nationally, No. 97 in athletes, and No. 33 in the state of Mich., according to 247Sports Composite.
Arnold is one of multiple Eagles to sign deals as an undrafted free agent, joining running back Kye Robichaux, who signed with the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who signed with the Tennessee Titans, and offensive lineman Jack Conley, who signed with the New England Patriots.
Boston College also had three selections in the 2025 NFL Draft over the weekend, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was picked by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 44 in the second round, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears at No. 56 in the second round, and Drew Kendall, who was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 168 in the fifth round.