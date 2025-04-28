Former Boston College RB Kye Robichaux Signs UDFA Contract With Detroit Lions
Former Boston College football running back Kye Robichaux signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, according to Robichaux’s personal Instagram account.
Robichaux is the third UDFA signing among draft-eligible players from BC — prior to Robichaux, defensive tackle Cam Horsley signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent and offensive lineman Jack Conley signed with the New England Patriots. Additionally, tight end Kamari Morales was invited to two NFL minicamps, one with the Baltimore Ravens and one with the Houston Texans.
Robichaux declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on December 30, 2024, two days after the Eagles lost to Nebraska in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, in which Robichaux carried the football 10 times for 19 yards.
The Columbus, Ga. native spent his junior and senior year on the Heights after two seasons at Western Kentucky. Robichaux rushed for over 700 yards in both — 780 in 2023 and 744 in 2024 — and started a combined 18 games across that span.
His 18 career rushing touchdowns led the Eagles during the past two seasons and the 10 he accumulated in 2024 tied the mark of BC’s all-time leading rusher, AJ Dillon, for most rushing touchdowns in a single season, which Dillon accomplished in 2019.
Robichaux has all the makings of a heavy downhill runner, boasts a six-foot, 217-pound frame, and excels in short-yardage pickups. Dependable in the air game as well, Robichaux opened his senior campaign with a rushing and receiving touchdown to complement his 85 rushing yards on 19 carries in an upset win over No. 10 Florida State.
While Detroit already carries a two-headed monster in the ground game between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Lions did not draft a running back, which means there is a shot for Robichaux to make it to the practice squad or even the 53-man roster come late August.
Robichaux joins former BC offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, a sixth-round selection of Detroit in the 2024 NFL Draft — who started one game last year in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears — in the “Motor City.”