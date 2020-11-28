SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

A.J. Black

It's game day as Boston College (5-4) take on Louisville (3-6) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. This is the Eagles first game in two weeks, as they look to get back in the win column after losing to Notre Dame 45-31. For Louisville, it has been a disappointing season highlighted by inconsistent and sloppy play. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Louisville game.

Five Questions Boston College has to Answer Against Louisville

How to Watch: Boston College vs. Louisville

Final Thoughts & Predictions: BC vs. Louisville

Weekly Kickoff: Louisville

Podcast: As noted before, the BC Bulletin podcast is going to be joining the Locked On network starting November 1st. Please make sure to subscribe to our feed "Locked on Boston College" on any podcast directory, so that you are ready when it drops. Also please follow the podcast Twitter page @LockedonBC for updates

Inactives: To be released shortly before kickoff

Scoring Plays:

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. URI: Live Updates

BC takes on the University of Rhode Island today in the consolation game. Stop by for updates and analysis of tonight's game.

A.J. Black

2001Eagle

Eagles Ride Strong Performance From Wynston Tabbs in 69-64 Win Over URI

Boston College won their first game of the season, with a short handed victory over the URI Rams in Mohegan Sun

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Louisville: Prediction and Final Thoughts

Our final thoughts and predictions heading into Saturday's game against Louisville

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Thirteen Takeaways from Wednesday's Boston College & Villanova Game

A look at some of the big highlights and talk about what we learned from Wednesday's game against the Wildcats.

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. #3 Villanova: Live Updates

Come watch along and discuss with us as we talk about the Boston College and Villanova game in real time.

A.J. Black

A.J. Black

Boston College Defeats UMass 4-3 in Return to the Ice

McBain, Boldy and Hardman lead freshman-heavy team over No. 7 UMass

jbiagioni16

lone_eagle

Boston College 69 URI 64: Twelve Takeaways From The Game

A look at some of the takeaways from Thursday's game against URI

A.J. Black

BCDrew

#2 Boston College vs. #7 UMass: Prediction and Preview

BC and UMass, two of the top tier programs in Hockey East are battling this weekend in a home and home series.

A.J. Black

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. Louisville: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

The Eagles face off with the Cardinals this afternoon, here is how to watch and follow along.

A.J. Black

Villanova Rides Late Surge To Defeat Boston College 76-67

BC was in the lead late in the second half, but a late surge by Villanova was too much.

A.J. Black

BCDrew