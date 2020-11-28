Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

It's game day as Boston College (5-4) take on Louisville (3-6) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. This is the Eagles first game in two weeks, as they look to get back in the win column after losing to Notre Dame 45-31. For Louisville, it has been a disappointing season highlighted by inconsistent and sloppy play.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Louisville game.

Five Questions Boston College has to Answer Against Louisville

How to Watch: Boston College vs. Louisville

Final Thoughts & Predictions: BC vs. Louisville

Weekly Kickoff: Louisville

Podcast: As noted before, the BC Bulletin podcast is going to be joining the Locked On network starting November 1st. Please make sure to subscribe to our feed "Locked on Boston College" on any podcast directory, so that you are ready when it drops. Also please follow the podcast Twitter page @LockedonBC for updates

Inactives: To be released shortly before kickoff

Scoring Plays: