Boston College vs. #22 NC State: Live Updates

Boston College (4-1) will get another crack at a Top 25 win tonight with a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (4-1). The Eagles haven't won an AP Top 25 games since 2014 when they defeated USC at home. The Wolfpack, a slight favorite, are easily the best all around team BC has faced this season. The defense has been stingy, Ricky Persons and Bam Knight are a great running back tandem, while Devin Leary could be a major issue for the Eagles. This game will be defined by playing consistent football without giving extra opportunities. BC failed to do that against Clemson, can they turn it around against NC State?

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 225 BC fans in the community.

Other Articles About Tonight's Game

BC vs. NC State: Final Thoughts and Predictions

BC vs. NC State: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

Visitor List for NC State: Premium

Four Keys to Victory: NC State

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Depth Chart for NC State Game

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC