    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Boston College vs. #22 NC State: Live Updates

    Live updates from today's football game between the Boston College Eagles and NC State Wolfpack
    Author:

    Boston College (4-1) will get another crack at a Top 25 win tonight with a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (4-1). The Eagles haven't won an AP Top 25 games since 2014 when they defeated USC at home. The Wolfpack, a slight favorite, are easily the best all around team BC has faced this season. The defense has been stingy, Ricky Persons and Bam Knight are a great running back tandem, while Devin Leary could be a major issue for the Eagles. This game will be defined by playing consistent football without giving extra opportunities. BC failed to do that against Clemson, can they turn it around against NC State? 

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 225 BC fans in the community.

    Other Articles About Tonight's Game

    BC vs. NC State: Final Thoughts and Predictions

    BC vs. NC State: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    Visitor List for NC State: Premium

    Four Keys to Victory: NC State

    Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

    Depth Chart for NC State Game

