Locked on Boston College: Max Richardson & Max Roberts Draft Profiles

A look at two players who will have an uphill battle to make an NFL team.

It's NFL Draft day!

On today's show we talk about Boston College linebacker Max Richardson and defensive end Max Roberts are the subject of our final draft previews ahead of tonight's NFL Draft. Again we are joined by Mitchell Wolfe who breaks down both player's uphill battles to get on a team. Richardson might be too undersized with questions on his speed, while Roberts appears to be raw. We look at what would need to happen for both players to make a team out of the draft.

Also on today's show we open by talking about the new deal between Boston College football and adidas. We talk about how this move was big for Patrick Kraft, and how the entire apparel deal(s) have put Boston College athletics in a much better situation.

Finally, a little basketball tidbit you won't want to mis.

You May Also Enjoy:

adidas Deal Should Give Boston College Recruiting Boost

Boston College football signs deal with adidas

BC Linked To Arizona Decommit Shane Dezonie

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here