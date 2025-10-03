‘Trionda’—adidas Unveil 2026 World Cup Ball With Revolutionary In-Built AI
adidas have revealed the TRIONDA match ball which will be used at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
With a name specifically meaning three (tri) waves (onda), the ball is made up of nods to the three host countries with striking patterns of red, blue and green which connect in the center to show all three nations coming together.
The blue section pays tribute to the United States with the inclusion of stars, while Canada’s famous maple leaf makes up the red areas. Mexico’s green section includes a striking eagle design, with all three symbols also subtly hidden in the base of the ball as well.
Alongside the aesthetic details, the TRIONDA also comes with several performance enhancements built in. Connected Ball Technology includes a motion sensor chip built into one of the four panels, counter-balanced across the ball to guarantee stability.
2026 World Cup Ball Can Be Tracked With Every Touch
The ball will be able to send real-time data to Video Assistant Referees responsible for reviewing calls and will then be combined with artificial intelligence to produce faster verdicts on offside decisions. Each individual touch of the ball can be tracked, potentially aiding handball incidents or possible red cards.
“With TRIONDA, every detail has an impact,” said adidas Football general manager Sam Handy. “The embossed textures, layered graphics and bold colors make the ball stand out instantly, creating a design that feels alive in your hands.
“It’s the most visually playful FIFA World Cup ball we’ve ever created—a piece of craftsmanship built for the biggest stage, that makes you want to hold it, admire it and above all, play with it.”
Solene Stoermann, category director at adidas, added: “Football creates joy—and no other tournament encapsulates that joy like a FIFA World Cup.
“For the first time, we’ll see it travel across three countries, and with that, comes an Official Match Ball worthy of the occasion. As soon as the tournament hosts were announced, we knew we had to make something special—a ball that can be played everywhere, from the backyard to the world’s biggest stage.
“Next summer, TRIONDA is set to be a main character in the biggest show on earth, and we cannot wait for fans and players to enjoy the moment.”