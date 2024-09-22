Boston College Notches a List of 'Firsts' in Win Over Michigan State
The Red Bandanna Game always feels special not just for Boston College fans, but for all of college football.
However, tonight's Red Bandanna matchup against Michigan State saw the Eagles win 23-19 and marked a special occasion for a plethora of reasons outside of the final score. From first career touchdowns, interceptions and more, by the time play had concluded, Boston College had a laundry list to look back on.
First Red Bandanna Win Since 2021
The victory over the Spartans marks the first Red Bandanna game win since 2021 when BC faced off against Virginia Tech in a 17-3 victory. Pat Garwo and a banged up Phil Jurkovec (yes, the same Jurkovec playing for Pitt these days) each had a touchdown to seal that victory.
That win marked the end of a four game skid that saw the Eagles hold on to bowl eligibility and was one of only two conference victories for the Eagles. Oh, how the tables turn.
First Career Touchdown
Throughout fall camp, Turbo Richard made waves as a true freshman running back who most media members and coaching staffers alike thought would see ample playing time this season. All of that buzz came to a head against the Spartans as Richard punched one into the end zone from 11 yards out to take a 6-3 lead.
The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native came to BC as a three-star back with offers from Florida A&M, UAB and Troy, and is now a key piece of one of the deepest backfields in the country on a team that is attempting to blaze a trail back into the AP Top 25.
First Career Interception
Redshirt freshman Carter Davis was able to secure his first career interception on the night in the second quarter against MSU when Michigan State signal caller Aidan Chiles overthrew his target over the middle of the field.
The pick was one of three on the night that the Eagles were able to pull down to the turf - an impressive total given the weather conditions. The Eagles needed every posession from the night, though, and yet another 'first' to seal the deal.
First Field Goal of the Season
Those that rep for the brand had to be elated to see a field goal split the uprights in this one. After playing three games, Boston College kicker Luca Lombardo was able to nail one from 39 yards out. BC came into the matchup as one of the few teams in the FBS that had yet to make a field goal this season.
That final 'first' made all the difference when it happened and brought Boston College within striking distance after a dismal set of plays prior.
Grit, toughness, luck or whatever else college football fans want to call it, Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos and company have Chestnut Hill rocking for the moment. The Eagles are within the upper echelon of the ACC, and even though the weather wasn't, all else was right in Alumni Stadium tonight.