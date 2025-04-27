BC Bulletin

Boston College OL Jack Conley Signing UDFA Deal With New England Patriots

The Eagles alum is staying in Massachusetts.

Kim Rankin

Jack Conley (jack_conley_77) via Instagram
Boston College football offensive lineman Jack Conley is signing a UDFA deal with the New England Patriots.

The news of the signing was broke by NFL and NFL Draft reporter for The Draft Network Justin Melo. 

“The New England Patriots are signing Boston College IOL Jack Conley to a deal with $110,000 in guarantees, per source,” said Melo via X. 

Shortly after the draft, Conley took to social media to share his excitement, writing “Go Pats!”

The New Canaan, Conn., native spent six seasons with the Eagles. During that time frame, he appeared in 60 games. He played multiple positions, however was Boston College’s starting right guard in 2024. 

Conley started on an offensive line that paved the way for 4,754 total offensive yards which ranked 12th in the ACC in 2024, and 51 touchdowns. 

He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for his performance last year as well as tied a program record for most games played and consecutive games played, both 60.

Conley is the first Boston College player to sign as an undrafted free agent. 

As for the Patriots, Conley is one of two UDFAs they have reportedly signed since the end of the draft, joining Cincinnati defensive back John Minkins. 

In total, the Eagles had three players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was selected as the No. 44 overall pick (second round) by the Dallas Cowboys, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was taken as the No. 56 overall pick (second round) by the Chicago Bears, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall, who was taken as the No. 168 overall pick (fifth round) by the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

