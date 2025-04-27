Boston College OL Jack Conley Signing UDFA Deal With New England Patriots
Boston College football offensive lineman Jack Conley is signing a UDFA deal with the New England Patriots.
The news of the signing was broke by NFL and NFL Draft reporter for The Draft Network Justin Melo.
“The New England Patriots are signing Boston College IOL Jack Conley to a deal with $110,000 in guarantees, per source,” said Melo via X.
Shortly after the draft, Conley took to social media to share his excitement, writing “Go Pats!”
The New Canaan, Conn., native spent six seasons with the Eagles. During that time frame, he appeared in 60 games. He played multiple positions, however was Boston College’s starting right guard in 2024.
Conley started on an offensive line that paved the way for 4,754 total offensive yards which ranked 12th in the ACC in 2024, and 51 touchdowns.
He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for his performance last year as well as tied a program record for most games played and consecutive games played, both 60.
Conley is the first Boston College player to sign as an undrafted free agent.
As for the Patriots, Conley is one of two UDFAs they have reportedly signed since the end of the draft, joining Cincinnati defensive back John Minkins.
In total, the Eagles had three players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was selected as the No. 44 overall pick (second round) by the Dallas Cowboys, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was taken as the No. 56 overall pick (second round) by the Chicago Bears, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall, who was taken as the No. 168 overall pick (fifth round) by the Philadelphia Eagles.